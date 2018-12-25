Landowner holds fears on water quality near jail site

CONCERNS: Six Mile Ln landowner George Want near the creek he claims has been dirtied by discharge from the constructionof the Clarence Correctional Centre.

WHAT was once a clear-running gully through his paddock has become a dirty tributary to the Glenugie and Clarence River systems, and one Six Mile Ln landowner has pointed the finger at the construction site for the Clarence Correctional Centre.

George Want, who has a paddock of farmland with cattle adjacent to the construction site, has claimed the construction has resulted in contamination of the water that flows through his land.

"The gully has always been here, just a drain off the paddock but since this development has gone on this water has been a lot worse that it's ever been,” Mr Want said.

"Cattle wouldn't want to drink it and cattle have to rely on this. They drink out of these gullies. The fact is we've got to sign biosecurity protocols and regulations when we sell cattle. We've got to tick boxes for any contaminations and we've got this stuff coming out of the jail, who knows what's in it?”

HEAVY FLOW: Water running in a creek through George Want's paddock near the construction site of Clarence Correctional Centre. Jarrard Potter

A spokesperson from Clarence Correctional Centre construction partner John Holland said the Clarence project site had received 190.8 mm of rain since Sunday December 16.

"This is the wettest month for 2018. We are operating within the Environmental Projection Licence issued by the Environmental Protection Agency,” the spokesperson said.

John Holland is licensed on site to collect all stormwater up to 37mm within sediment basins and discharge all that after 37 mm from those detention basins.

Despite the recent rain, Mr Want said the water has been dirty for some time.

"In the past the water was a lot clearer, it was never as bad as this. This is just clay,” he said.

"I'm just worried about this run-off and the future impact it's going to have on our properties.

"It's impacting my property and other landowners in the whole area because the water is running into the Swan Creek system.”