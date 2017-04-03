Landslip causing traffic issues on Lawrence Road

A LANDSLIP between the Lawrence ferry and Maclean has resulted in road damage, reducing traffic to one lane on Lawrence Rd.

There are concerns the landslip may continue to worsen as minor flooding in the Clarence River subsides, and Clarence Valley Council spokesman David Bancroft said 60kmh speed restrictions would remain in place while the situation was assessed.

There have also been reports of land slippage at Goddards Ln in Maclean, Yamba Rd between Maclean and the Harwood Bridge and Woodford Dale Rd - all of which are being investigated by the council.

The news comes after the reinstatement of a red alert warning for possible land slippage at the Yamba hill, which is still in place following heavy downpours due to ex-cyclone Debbie.

According to Weatherzone, Yamba recorded 261.4mm of rain on Friday alone. More than 1000mm of rain has fallen in the coastal town since the start of the year.