Landslip work continues at Maclean and Lawrence

There are many roped off areas on the Maclean Yamba road from land slipping.

ASSESSMENT work is continuing on the landslips between Maclean and Lawrence.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director Troy Anderson said council officers and representatives of the Roads and Maritime Services would conduct site inspections of areas where there had been land slippage near roads.

He said the council region had been declared a natural disaster area for flooding in early March and had applied for assistance for the bigger flooding later in the month, but that application was still under consideration.

"The declaration means we have qualified for natural disaster assistance, but does not mean funding for specific projects has been approved," he said.

"That is part of what is happening Thursday and we are hopeful the damage at Woodford Island, Goodwood Island and other locations qualify for that funding.

"If not, ratepayers will have to foot the bill and that would have to come from an already over-stretched road maintenance budget.

"We believe the damage meets all the criteria to fall under the NDRRA guidelines."