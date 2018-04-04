Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Bridge chaos
News

Cops swarm as man climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge

by Gavin Fernando
4th Apr 2018 6:54 AM

A POLICE operation has plunged the Sydney Harbour Bridge into traffic chaos this morning, after a man was seen climbing the structure.

 

All northbound lanes have been closed while southbound lanes have been reduced, according to Live Traffic Sydney.

Traffic is heavy both ways, with rescue squads and emergency services also gathering at the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the bridge or consider delaying their journey.

Police negotiators have been speaking with the man for the past hour, according to Today.

It's unknown why he scaled the bridge, but the Daily Telegraph reports police have indicated the man is carrying protest banners.

More to come...

editors picks sydney harbour bridge traffic
Do you want a job on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

Do you want a job on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

News FIND out about employment opportunities at NSW RMS jobs roadshows.

Snitz in tip-top shape ahead of Country Championship final

Snitz in tip-top shape ahead of Country Championship final

Horses Dunn stable 'couldn't be happier' with preparation of Snitz

  • 4th Apr 2018 8:00 AM
Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

News Motorists are advised to exercise caution

  • 4th Apr 2018 8:25 AM
Magistrate tells accused: 'I'll simply mute you'

Magistrate tells accused: 'I'll simply mute you'

Crime Always refer to the judiciary as "Your Honour"

Local Partners