LaPaglia bows out of Survivor finale

Australian Survivor: All-Stars host Jonathan LaPaglia has been forced to step down as host of this season's final episode following Australia's strict new rules about entering the country.

As the coronavirus pandemic escalates, the Australian Government has announced anyone entering the country will have to self-isolate for 14 days - which would not have worked for Aussie actor and host LaPaglia, who was due to fly in from the US ahead of the Survivor finale taping scheduled to take place this Thursday.

LaPaglia will have to remain in the US.

Instead, it's understood the long-running host will contribute to the finale via satellite link-up, with fellow Ten presenter Osher Gunsberg - better known for dating shows like The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise - stepping in for on-the-ground hosting duties.

"Endemol Shine Australia is following government directives as they are issued in preparation for the filming of Australian Survivor: All Stars Finale," a spokesperson from Survivor's production company Endemol Shine Australia said in a statement to news.com.au.

Osher Gunsberg on The Masked Singer.

"The welfare of everyone involved in our shows is our number one priority, so the filming will not have a live audience and host Jonathan LaPaglia will stay in the USA rather than travel to Australia. He will still be a part of the finale via a satellite link from LA."

Survivor superfan Gunsberg will step in as guest MC at the All Stars Finale.

This All-Stars season of the show is reaching its final run of episodes, with player Jacqui Patterson voted out during Monday night's program.

"It's so disappointing," she told news.com.au this morning of LaPaglia's absence. "It's a shame it won't be filmed in front of a live audience too, but that's just what the world is living through, and we've just got to go with it. Let's just hope Osher doesn't offer us a rose!"