Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sydney Harbour Bridge bus fire. Picture: Twitter
Sydney Harbour Bridge bus fire. Picture: Twitter
News

Large blaze breaks out on Harbour Bridge

by Staff writers
3rd Nov 2018 6:08 AM

SEVERAL southbound lanes were closed on the Sydney Harbour Bridge late Friday night after a bus erupted into flames.

The blaze broke out just after 11pm (AEST) on Friday. Dramatic video footage shared on Twitter showed thick smoke billowing into the air.

 

According to the ABC, a passing motorist noticed the bus on fire while driving along York Street on the Harbour Bridge, and signalled to the bus driver.

The bus then stopped and evacuated all 26 passengers, believed to be a group from a wedding party. No-one was injured.

Six fire trucks and 24 firefighters were reportedly called to the scene and extinguished the fire, which had also spread to a nearby building.

 

The bus was completely destroyed but the building only received minor damage.

bus editors picks fire sydney harbour bridge

Top Stories

    Grafton's purple flower power reaches global audience

    Grafton's purple flower power reaches global audience

    Destinations A SUCCESSFUL social media marketing ploy has seen record crowds flock to Grafton for the 2018 Jacaranda Festival

    Harwood juniors get chance to shine

    premium_icon Harwood juniors get chance to shine

    Cricket LOWER Clarence juggernaut ready to host 'derby' clash.

    SUPPORT LOCAL: Big River starting a new moo-vement

    premium_icon SUPPORT LOCAL: Big River starting a new moo-vement

    Food & Entertainment Dairy doing its bit for environment with glass bottle recycling plan

    Local Partners