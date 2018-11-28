Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The BOM have issued a severe storm warning for the Mid-North Coast
The BOM have issued a severe storm warning for the Mid-North Coast BOM
Weather

Large hail, heavy rainfall, damaging winds on the way

Jenna Thompson
by
28th Nov 2018 11:37 AM

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning with large hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds which are set to hit parts of the Clarence Valley.

WATCH: TOP LIGHTNING STRIKES CAUGHT ON FILM

Locations which may also be affected include Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Armidale and Tamworth.

The BOM has issued a severe storm warning for the Mid-North Coast
The BOM has issued a severe storm warning for the Mid-North Coast BOM

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
     
severe storm weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    THUNDERSTRUCK: Top lightning strikes caught on camera

    THUNDERSTRUCK: Top lightning strikes caught on camera

    Weather We've compiled the best lightning strikes captured on video

    • 28th Nov 2018 12:03 PM
    Short-term rental rule changes 'heavy handed'

    premium_icon Short-term rental rule changes 'heavy handed'

    News Changes to short-term rental rules on coast to cost jobs says agent

    $2,500 donation assists people in palliative care

    $2,500 donation assists people in palliative care

    News Westlawn Finance Team donated $2,500 to CRANES

    • 28th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Crime POLICE share audio from a dangerous call Australians have received.

    Local Partners