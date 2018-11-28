Large hail, heavy rainfall, damaging winds on the way

The BOM have issued a severe storm warning for the Mid-North Coast

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning with large hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds which are set to hit parts of the Clarence Valley.

Locations which may also be affected include Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Armidale and Tamworth.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: