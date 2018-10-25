Residents receive 'serious hail' from intense storm

UPDATE, 8pm: Toowoomba residents have taken to social media to describe the ferocity of tonight's intense, but quick hail storm.

"We drove right through it when it was in Greenmount," Nathaniel Kemp said.

"Lots of wild (wind) and lightning. I think we might have went through a vortex of dust."

Em Sanfead said her kids enjoyed eating the hail.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"That was full on, got to love storm season," Sonia Gangemi said.

"Little bit of hail, heaps of water on the roads and can barely see the road through the fallen leaves," Lauren Littleton said.

Jake Moffitt reported "serious hail" in Newtown, while Naomi Wright said areas near the Toowoomba Range had also been hit hard.

The storm warning for the Toowoomba region was cancelled just after 8pm.

Severe storms are forecast to hit the region again tomorrow.

Update, 7.30pm: Hailstones about 3cm in size have been reported in Toowoomba after a severe thunderstorm hit the CBD just before 7.30pm tonight.

Large hailstones were reported in the Toowoomba CBD, North Toowoomba and surrounding suburbs.

"2-3cm hail was reported at Toowoomba at 7:25pm," the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Bit of hail in Toowoomba tonight #stormlottto pic.twitter.com/EVpfqE2MMC — Lindsay Bell (@lindsaywbell) October 24, 2018

"(The storms) are forecast to affect Murphy's Creek, the area north of Toowoomba and Highfields by 8:00 pm and Hampton, Crows Nest and Haden by 8:30 pm.

The next warning is due to be issued by 8:30 pm.

Earlier: LARGE hailstones and damaging winds are expected to hit Toowoomba tonight.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for the city just after 6.30pm.

"Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Clifton," the Bureau said.

"Thunderstorms are moving towards the north. They are forecast to affect Greenmount and the area south of Toowoomba by 7:00 pm and Cambooya and Toowoomba by 7:30 pm.

A severe storm is heading to Toowoomba. BOM

"Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

"The next warning is due to be issued by 7:35 pm.

"A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: