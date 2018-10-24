Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather expected in Grafton.
Weather expected in Grafton. Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Large hailstones headed for Valley

Caitlan Charles
by
24th Oct 2018 2:39 PM

LARGE STORMS and damaging winds could hit the Clarence Valley in a new wave bad weather looming in the area.

With grey clouds hanging over Grafton, the storm appears to be heading towards the coast. The Bureau of Meteorology say the storm will likely impact towns west of Grafton.

 

Weather expected in Grafton.
Weather expected in Grafton. Bureau of Meteorology

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
bom bureau of meteorology clarence valley hail weather
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    HIGHWAY: RMS gives three options for asphalt

    premium_icon HIGHWAY: RMS gives three options for asphalt

    News Previous Woombah site still in shortlist for batching plant with some changes

    Fake $100 note found in the Clarence

    Fake $100 note found in the Clarence

    News SCAM ALERT: Fake note circulated in the Lower Clarence

    Is Hogan serious on ‘big’ shift?

    premium_icon Is Hogan serious on ‘big’ shift?

    Politics Libs' Senate leader grilled over Hogan's crossbench motives

    Allen suspended, embarrassed after Beaudesert bungle

    premium_icon Allen suspended, embarrassed after Beaudesert bungle

    Horses HE kicked clear in the shadow of the post - but there was a problem.

    Local Partners