We do not meant to alarm you but a giant pig is on the loose

This piggy might be taking a trip to the markets.

A large pig is reportedly on the loose in the streets of Cloncurry, with local residents taking to social media to report the missing animal.

"There is a large pig (looks like a pet) black and brown roaming about Brisbane St if anyone is missing one", one resident wrote, with another adding "I've seen him about for a few days but didn't want some a***hole to go kill it."

The street where the pig was seen runs off the Flinders Highway, which goes through Cloncurry, and hopes are high the pig can get back home safely.

A worker at the Gidgee Inn Hotel, on the Flinders Highway just a stone's throw away from the last reported location of the lost pig, said there has been no sign as yet.

"I haven't really seen anything," she said.

"But it's not a very busy today, the traffic isn't too bad, so I think it should be okay."

Another worker at the Cloncurry Caravan Park Oasis, which is a block away from Brisbane St, said she was confident that locals had their eyes and ears open for the piggy.

"Usually people will find it," she said.

"People know who owns pigs here, so they'll let whoever owns it by tagging them in on Facebook."

Fingers crossed this little piggy cries "wee wee wee" all the way home.

Originally published as Large pig on the loose in outback town