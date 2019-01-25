Search for missing boy ends in tragedy

The body of Brody Hurst, 15, has been found after he went missing yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

The body of Brody Hurst, 15, has been found after he went missing yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

THE frantic search for a missing Sydney teenager has ended in tragedy after police and paramedics located his body this morning.

Brody Hurst was last seen at a shop in the Northern Beaches suburb of Newport on Thursday afternoon about 5.30pm.

His worried family reported the 15-year-old missing shortly after, saying his disappearance was out of character, sparking a large-scale ground and air search by police.

Early this morning, Brody's mother Christeena took to Facebook to appeal for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact authorities.

"Brody left his bright green pushbike at the northern end of the beach on the walking track near the sand yesterday early evening and hasn't come home," she wrote.

"This is very out of character. Please help us find him."

But tragically, New South Wales Police have confirmed officers located the boy's body at Bilgola Beach, not far from where he was last seen, at 9am today.

Three police cars and two ambulances were at the scene, along with detectives, following the heartbreaking discovery.

The Manly Daily newspaper reports that Brody's family also attended the scene.

Initial inquiries indicate the boy's death is not suspicious. Police have closed the Bilgola ocean pool and the area surrounding the southern end of the beach while investigations continue.

Police located missing teenager Brody Hurst’s body this morning. Pictured: Supplied

The community has shared messages of love and support with Brody Hurst’s family. Pictured: Supplied

Tributes have begun flowing on social media, with messages of support for his devastated family.

"I can't imagine the pain you are feeling at present as his mum," one wellwisher wrote. "I hope you and your family are surrounded by loving and supportive friends at this time and that you can take some comfort from the messages here."

Tributes have begun flowing for Brody Hurst after police located the missing teenager’s body.

Another shocked local wrote: "I know there is not much that can give you comfort right now, but please know you have the collect arms of the community of the Northern Beaches and further afield wrapping their arms around you wanting to give you support and love in any way that we can."

More to come

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au