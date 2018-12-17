Menu
It was very wet in the Clarence Valley last night
Lashings of rain for Grafton

by Caitlan Charles
17th Dec 2018 7:03 AM

THE CLARENCE Valley has come away relatively unscathed following last nights downpour.

After two days of threatening to rain, it finally came, giving some much needed relief to the Clarence Valley.

There was flash flooding in South Grafton last night with Iolanthe St still being reported as flooded on Live traffic and My Road Info.

There are trees down on the Gwydir Highway on the Gibraltar Range with traffic affected in both directions.

Grafton had 130mm of rain while Yamba only received 24mm. Temperatures finally dropped below 20 degrees after a few days of humid weather.

The Daily Examiner will bring you more details about the events that unfolded last night throughout the day.

