LAST CALL: Fate of Ulmarra Pool to be decided

President of Ulmarra Village Inc Steve Pickering is concerned about a resolution to fill in the Ulmarra pool by council will go ahead before they have a chance to put forward a proposal to save the pool.

THE last rites for the Ulmarra Pool will most likely be read out next week in the Clarence Valley Council's Grafton chambers.

And it will happen without two of the councillors supporting the pool's closure.

At Tuesday's council corporate governance and works committee meeting, councillors Karen Toms and Arthur Lysaught revealed they would not be at next week's meeting during debate on the first item on the agenda, a recommendation to close the pool.

But both chose to put their reasons for recommending the closure.

Cr Toms praised the Ulmarra community's battle to keep the pool open from the time when council first proposed closing it in 2013 but said the latest community proposal, from Ulmarra Village Inc, to keep the pool open was flawed.

She said the proposal, which included pin code access to the pool when no lifeguard would be present, posed unacceptable safety risks.

She was also uncomfortable with the proposal that the council stump up $50,000 a year for running costs.

"What would happen if a child got hold of the code and got it or even if a grown-up has a misadventure at the pool?” Cr Tom said.

She said the council looked at closing the pool during the period it was working its way through the State Government-imposed Fit for the Future guidelines.

She said it prompted the council to take an unemotional look at what was viable and encourage it to take tough decisions.

"I don't feel comfortable going back on those decisions,” she said.

Earlier, Ulmarra Village Inc member Steve Pickering gave a spirited five-minute deputation, which prompted another 45 minutes of questioning from councillors.

Mr Pickering was critical of the council's process in closing the pool.

He said the council had made its decision to close the pool on the basis of an engineer's report that had never been produced.

He also said the council staff did not include any information in the latest report to councillors from its latest submission outlining how it would make the pool operational again and run it.

"We supplied a report to the council from Woolcott Consulting which said the pool was in fair to moderate condition. That was not in the report,” Mr Pickering said.

"We've been approached by a large construction company to complete repairs at the pool. That was not in the report.

"We've shown that we can convert the pool to salt water to lower costs despite being told it was not possible. That's not included in the report.

"The officer's recommendation for the future of Ulmarra Pool in council reports has not changed since 2013.”

He said the Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis supported their plans and was confident there could be some State Government grant money available in future.

Mr Pickering also outlined how the community supported the group's plans to re-open the pool and how it would support the venture.

He also described how the pool would operate and what safety conditions it could put in place including life guards and how pin code access would work.

Some councillors were unconvinced.

Cr Andrew Baker quizzed Mr Pickering about how the council could escape liability for a death at the pool.

He also worried about what would happen if Ulmarra Village Inc folded and the council was left in control of the pool.

"How can council protect itself if something was to go wrong?” Cr Baker said.

Mr Pickering was unable to answer the question.

The probability of the council overturning the committee recommendation to shut the pool and undertake works to make the site suitable for future development is slim.

Despite support from Cr Peter Ellem and Greg Clancy to re-open the pool, the opposition numbers appear solid with the councillors Baker, Richie Williamson, Jason Kingsley, Debrah Novak speaking in favour of closure at various times.