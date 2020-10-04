LAST CHANCE: Cast your vote for Clarence's cutest toddler

The last chance to vote for the Clarence's cutest toddler 2020

The last chance to vote for the Clarence's cutest toddler 2020

WHAT a response we've had to the Clarence Valley's Cutest Toddler!

For the last few days, we've had heaps of votes fly in to help one of 51 cute kids nominated to take out the title.

And for good reason - the prize on offer is an amazing family photo shoot worth more than $500.

So with only hours left, you need to vote!

Cast your vote below, and help your favourite.

We will announce the winner tomorrow. Good luck!