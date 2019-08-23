Menu
Disabled Surfing Association of Australia volunteer John Mansfield with surfers Garet McShane and Mitch Smith. The association received a grant from NCRF in 2017. Jarrard Potter
News

Last chance for NRCF grant funding

TIM JARRETT
23rd Aug 2019 10:00 AM
COMMUNITY groups are being called on to apply for grants from a $25,000 fund with the Clarence Valley's name on it.

Executive Officer of the Northern Rivers Community Foundation, Emily Berry was urging not-for-profit organisations and groups striving to better the Clarence Valley to apply for funding from their 2020 small grants program before the August 27 deadline.

"If your team focuses on social inequality, disadvantage, or environment conservation, then this is your chance to get your project funded.” she said.

The program has been operating for 15 years and was responsible for granting $1.5m across the seven shires of the Northern Rivers and while the Clarence Valley has been under represented in the past, it was something the organisation wanted to rectify.

"Last year there were actually no applications from the Clarence Valley at all,” said Emily Berry.

"But this year we are hoping to change that and there is a dedicated $25,000 which has been earmarked for Clarence Valley organisations.”

A big change to the program this year was that applications could be made from all types of charitable organisations, including those without Deductible Gift Recipient status and Ms Berry emphasised the advantages local organisations gained by having a group like NRCF working closely with the local community.

"A lot of funding bodies out there are very specific to one sector often you are up against the whole of regional Australia. But we service just those seven shires so it is one of the rare funding bodies that knows the region,” she said.

"We are specific to the region so if there are unique or innovative projects that people want to get off the ground we can help give them a leg up.”

The last time a Clarence Valley organisation received funding was in 2017 when Yamba Community Radio station TLC, the Disabled Surfers Association Yamba and the Yaegl Local Aboriginal Land Council were awarded grants after a large donation from the Yulgilbar Foundation.

Applications close on August 27 and grants ranged from $2000 to $10000.

clarence valley community groups grant funding northern rivers community foundation nrcf
Grafton Daily Examiner

