LAST CHANCE: Hurry to vote for your favourite feed!

WHERE'S your favourite feed in the Clarence? The Daily Examiner recently asked you for your favourite place for food in the Clarence Valley and you didn't disappoint.
We narrowed it down to your top seven choices, and have featured each of them this week to show why they're helping keep us well fed.
Our poll for favourite closes in a few hours, so before you make your final vote, take a look back at all the stories and see who you'll support.
The votes are tight, so your vote might make the difference.
Reader poll
VOTE NOW: Choose the Clarence Valley's favourite feed
This poll ended on 22 August 2020.
Current Results
Harwood Hotel
13%
Clocktower Hotel
13%
Grafton Hotel
11%
The Peach Farm
10%
Grafton Transit Centre
3%
Lawrence Tavern
28%
Jacaranda Hotel
19%
This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.
GRAFTON HOTEL
The grill is still running hot thanks to their loyal customers at the Grafton Hotel
https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/traditional-favourites-popular-choice/4083834/
LAWRENCE TAVERN
They've long been a favourite for lunch and dinner, but new morning-tea addition is bringing in the crowds at the tavern.
https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/lower-clarence-favourite-a-sweet-spot-for-mums/4083310/
CLOCKTOWER HOTEL
Long-time valley favourites spice up the menu to keep crowds at Clocktower Hotel
https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/clocky-traditional-family-favourite-with-a-fresh-f/4082748/
HARWOOD HOTEL
A commitment to quality from all their staff is the secret to keeping the meals flowing at Harwood Hotel
https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/high-standards-keep-the-orders-flowing-at-harwood-/4083178/
JACARANDA HOTEL
Quality food at cheap prices keep them lining up at the doors at Jacaranda Hotel
https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/no-hiding-these-gems-of-meals-at-jacaranda-hotel/4082294/
GRAFTON TRANSIT CENTRE
Good service and reliable food at all hours keeps our country moving at Transit Centre
https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/midnight-meal-grafton-venue-keeps-country-smiling/4081539/
THE PEACH FARM
Life on the farm is just peachy for new cafe at Peach Farm
https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/fine-food-part-of-peach-farms-flavour/4080992/