LAST CHANCE: Hurry to vote for your favourite feed!

WHERE'S your favourite feed in the Clarence? The Daily Examiner recently asked you for your favourite place for food in the Clarence Valley and you didn't disappoint.

We narrowed it down to your top seven choices, and have featured each of them this week to show why they're helping keep us well fed.

Our poll for favourite closes in a few hours, so before you make your final vote, take a look back at all the stories and see who you'll support.

The votes are tight, so your vote might make the difference.

GRAFTON HOTEL

The grill is still running hot thanks to their loyal customers at the Grafton Hotel

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/traditional-favourites-popular-choice/4083834/

Grafton Hotel bar supervisor Chris Tuite

LAWRENCE TAVERN

They've long been a favourite for lunch and dinner, but new morning-tea addition is bringing in the crowds at the tavern.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/lower-clarence-favourite-a-sweet-spot-for-mums/4083310/

Lawrence Tavern co-owner Rebecca Alford

CLOCKTOWER HOTEL

Long-time valley favourites spice up the menu to keep crowds at Clocktower Hotel

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/clocky-traditional-family-favourite-with-a-fresh-f/4082748/

The Clocktower Hotel manager Shawn McNally with head chef Tina Kelly and kitchen staff James Johnston and Tahlia Maddox-Stevens.

HARWOOD HOTEL

A commitment to quality from all their staff is the secret to keeping the meals flowing at Harwood Hotel

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/high-standards-keep-the-orders-flowing-at-harwood-/4083178/

Staff at the Harwood Hotel ready for another dinner service.

JACARANDA HOTEL

Quality food at cheap prices keep them lining up at the doors at Jacaranda Hotel

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/no-hiding-these-gems-of-meals-at-jacaranda-hotel/4082294/

Craig Want and Larissa Cox show off some of the meals going out in another busy service for the Hidden Gem restaurant at the Jacaranda Hotel

GRAFTON TRANSIT CENTRE

Good service and reliable food at all hours keeps our country moving at Transit Centre

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/midnight-meal-grafton-venue-keeps-country-smiling/4081539/

Manager Kath Winner at the Grafton Transit Centre.

THE PEACH FARM

Life on the farm is just peachy for new cafe at Peach Farm

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/fine-food-part-of-peach-farms-flavour/4080992/