LAST CHANCE: Nominate for Clarence Valley Sports Awards

Kim Elvery and Darren Adams accept The Daily Examiner Club of the Year Award on behalf of Clarence Valley Triathlon Club at the 2018 Clarence Valley Sports Awards held at Yamba Golf and Country Club on Saturday, November 17, 2018. Caitlan Charles

TODAY is the last chance to nominate for Club, Team, Coach and Volunteer of the Year at the 2019 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

Some great prizes await the winners of each category.

Club of the Year, won by Clarence Valley Triathlon Club in 2018, receives advertising to the value of $1000 in The Daily Examiner, Team of the Year wins a $500 cash prize, Coach of the Year a $150 voucher and Volunteer of the Year is awarded the prestigious Holly Butcher Memorial Trophy, won in its inaugural year by Clarence Valley BMX Club's Marnie Brighton.

Nominating also gives your club a presence at the awards and a reason to be part of what is always an enjoyable event.

To nominate for any of these awards simply provide a short summary of the Clarence Valley-based nominee's outstanding achievements over the past 12 months via email, Facebook message or phone the DEX sports desk on 6643 0540. Entries close 5pm Friday, October 11.

Sportsperson of the Month has concluded for the year, delivering a fantastic pool of nominees for the Senior, Junior Male, Junior Female and Masters Sportsperson of the Year awards. Voting for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice starts next week... stay tuned.

Once again Grafton-raised NRL.com presenter Katie Brown will host the evening at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, November 8.

Tickets go on sale at the GDSC (6640 3200) this Tuesday. Start getting your table together today. Adults $35 and $15 for children under 12.