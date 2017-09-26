Last chance to nominate for Clarence Valley Sports Awards

The Clarence Valley Sports Awards are held each year to recognise the outstanding sporting achievements of Clarence Valley residents.

The Clarence Valley Sports Awards are held each year to recognise the outstanding sporting achievements of Clarence Valley residents. The Daily Examiner

THE Clarence Valley has a proud history of supporting its home-grown sporting talent. The DEX Sports Star of the Year ran for several decades, and more recently the Clarence Valley Sports Awards have paid homage to the most outstanding achievements across the past 12 months.

The common thread has been the support of The Daily Examiner, and once again we are co-sponsors with Grafton Shoppingworld for the fourth annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards which will be held at Yamba Golf and Country Club on November 11.

Every month we showcase on the back page the Sportsperson of the Month winners, who form the nomination pool for the Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Year.

The September winners to be announced next Wednesday (Oct 4) will be the last to join the worthy list of nominees. Nominations close this Thursday at 5pm, so here's your last chance to nominate a junior or senior athlete who lives in the Clarence Valley and has excelled at club, regional, state, national or even international level recently.

This Thursday is also the closing date for Club of the Year, Team of the Year and Coach of the Year awards. There are great prizes linked to each award, with the Club of the Year claiming an advertising package to the value of $1000 with The Daily Examiner, Team of the Year wins a preseason team body assesment thanks to Yamba and Maclean Physiotherapy and Coach of the Year will go home with a prize pack from Athletes Foot.

You do not have to be the president of a club or hold an official meeting to nominate. You could be a parent, sibling, teammate, friend, coach or basically anyone who knows someone who deserves a little recognition for their sporting achievements.

The bonus for all nominators and nominees - even if they don't win - is they go into the draw for a $100 Sportsfirst voucher drawn on the night at the awards.

Download a nomination form from the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Facebook page and email to cvsportsawards @gmail.com, or alternatively contact myself on 6643 0574 for more information.