All aboard the Red Rattler to the hinterland
News

Last chance to ride the Rattler

Wendy Andrews
by
26th Feb 2018 10:30 AM

HAVE you been for a ride on the Rattler yet?

This is your last chance to get on-board a piece of railway history and enjoy a great day out for young and old before it rolls out of town.

The BYO picnic train to Glenreagh, The Rainforest Rattler, will leave Coffs Harbour Railway station Friday March 2 at 5.45pm, returning 8.30pm for its last scenic round trip.

Enjoy the Red Hill tunnels and rural hinterland as you ride a 93-year-old rail motor that is visiting the Coffs Coast.

This vintage rail motor gives you the opportunity to take a ride on what was once a vital piece of the nation's transport landscape.

The five tunnels of Red Hill were dug by hand a century ago, and you will have the chance to experience them close up. as well as enjoy beautiful landscapes and vistas only seen from the track.

Prices start at $20 adult, $15 senior, child U16 $10 and family pass 2A & 2C $55.

Book your tickets for the Hinterland Picnic Train here.  

Coffs Coast Advocate
