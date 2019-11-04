Last chance to vote for People's Choice Award

TIME is running out to vote for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award to be presented at the 2019 Clarence Valley Sports Awards this Saturday night at Grafton District Services Club.

The popular award is a chance for the community to have their say on who is the most outstanding Clarence Valley athlete for 2019.

The pool of nominees is made up of the 10 junior and 10 senior Sportsperson of the Month winners published in The Daily Examiner throughout the year. These athletes are also in the running for the Junior Male, Junior Female, Senior and Masters sportsperson of the year awards.

So far more than 1300 votes have been tallied with voting to close at midday on Wednesday.

Reader poll Vote for 2019 Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award - Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year (max 3 votes) Ethan Davis (Dog trials)

Andrew Landenberger (Sailing)

Jeremy Ensby (Campdraft)

Tony Blanch (Speedway)

Jay Adams (Triathlon)

Bruce Baxter (Cricket)

Dakoda Walters (Surfing)

Kim Elvery (Triathlon)

Hannah Tait (Athletics)

Mitch Christiansen (AWD Athletics)

Tahlia Marsh (BMX)

Tom Hancock (Athletics)

Willow Harris (Golf)

Elle (Moss) Bowden-Betts (League Tag)

Joel Emery (Surfing)

Glen Swain (BMX)

Ashleigh Ensbey (Hockey)

Dylan Collett (Rugby League)

Tyler Hogden (Dragon Boats)

Ben McLennan (Rugby League) Vote View Results

After finishing third in the poll in both 2015 and 2016, AWD athlete Mitch Christiansen is once again in the running, with hockey player Ashleigh Ensbey, dog trialist Ethan Davis and campdrafter Jeremy Ensby also polling well.

Tickets to the presentation and dinner are available through the host venue on 6640 3200 and are $35 for adults and $12 for kids under 12.

Paralympic gold medalist and three-time DEX Sports Star of the Year Rodney Nugent will is the event's special guest, which will again be hosted by Grafton-raised NRL.com presenter Katie Brown.

The awards are organised by volunteers from the Clarence Valley Sports councils and supported by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld.

A bus for Lower Clarence residents will leave Coles Yamba car park bus stop at 4.40pm and Maclean Bowling Club entrance at 5pm to arrive at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. The bus will leave Grafton District Club shortly after official proceedings no later than 10pm. Please notify the club at time of ticket purchase if you intend to catch the bus.