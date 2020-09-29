Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Tabulam bridge.
The Tabulam bridge.
News

Last chance to walk the historic Tabulam Bridge

Jarrard Potter
29th Sep 2020 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE community in and around Tabulam is being encouraged to celebrate the old and new Tabulam Bridge before it is taken down with an opportunity to walk over the historic structure this weekend.

Transport for NSW director north region Anna Zycki said the old bridge will be open to pedestrian traffic from 1pm Sunday October 4 to 6pm Monday October 5 before it is removed.

“The community is also invited to take a walk across the new bridge, opened to traffic last month, via the pedestrian access incorporated into its design,” Ms Zycki said.

“This event will give the community an opportunity to bid farewell to the old bridge and also a chance to take a close look at the new bridge.”

The final girder has been slotted into place on the new Tabulam Bridge as the project to provide a safer crossing of the Clarence River hits the home stretch.
The final girder has been slotted into place on the new Tabulam Bridge as the project to provide a safer crossing of the Clarence River hits the home stretch.

Ms Zycki said the Transport for NSW project team is also working closely with Council, local museums and the school to reuse some timber elements of the original bridge.

“The local community is being urged to share their memories, paintings and photos of the old bridge to include in a commemorative e-book,” Ms Zycki said.

Contributions to the commemorative project can be made emailing tabulambridge.community@georgiou.com.au or by calling 1800 314 530.

More Stories

clarence river tabulam bridge transport for nsw
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Microsoft suffers major outage

    Microsoft suffers major outage
    • 29th Sep 2020 11:43 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warning signs ignored before baby girl’s death

        Warning signs ignored before baby girl’s death

        News A mum last saw her baby laughing, and five years on the cause of her death remains a mystery. An inquest has heard she suffered serious brain injuries.

        METHOD OR MADNESS: Qld tight-lipped over Clarence border

        Premium Content METHOD OR MADNESS: Qld tight-lipped over Clarence border

        Health We show you the full figures for Northern Rivers cases as Queensland Health...

        IN COURT: 17 people in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 17 people in court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton court today

        Coffs trainer Sally Taylor saddles up ‘frustrating mare’

        Premium Content Coffs trainer Sally Taylor saddles up ‘frustrating mare’

        Horses COFFS trainers are riding their strongest ever calendar year.