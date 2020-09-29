Last chance to walk the historic Tabulam Bridge

THE community in and around Tabulam is being encouraged to celebrate the old and new Tabulam Bridge before it is taken down with an opportunity to walk over the historic structure this weekend.

Transport for NSW director north region Anna Zycki said the old bridge will be open to pedestrian traffic from 1pm Sunday October 4 to 6pm Monday October 5 before it is removed.

“The community is also invited to take a walk across the new bridge, opened to traffic last month, via the pedestrian access incorporated into its design,” Ms Zycki said.

“This event will give the community an opportunity to bid farewell to the old bridge and also a chance to take a close look at the new bridge.”

The final girder has been slotted into place on the new Tabulam Bridge as the project to provide a safer crossing of the Clarence River hits the home stretch.

Ms Zycki said the Transport for NSW project team is also working closely with Council, local museums and the school to reuse some timber elements of the original bridge.

“The local community is being urged to share their memories, paintings and photos of the old bridge to include in a commemorative e-book,” Ms Zycki said.

Contributions to the commemorative project can be made emailing tabulambridge.community@georgiou.com.au or by calling 1800 314 530.