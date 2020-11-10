LAST CHANCE: Vote now for Sportsperson People’s Choice

Despite COVID-19 causing disruptions to sport in 2020, there is a formidable of finalists in line for the major individual awards at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards, including the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice.

TIME is running out to submit your votes for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice for Sportsperson of the Year to be presented at Saturday night's Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

Almost 2000 votes have so far been cast with less than a day remaining before the poll closes at 11.11am on the 11th of the 11th (Wednesday).

The winner will receive a $250 voucher courtesy of Grafton Shoppingworld.

The finalists comprise all the junior and senior Grafton Shoppingworld Sportsperson of the Month winners from throughout the year.

Scroll down below the poll to find out more about each of our nominees.

Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year finalists

• Hayden Ensbey (December) - Cricket, Rugby League

• Jack Leeson (March) - Swimming

• Reilly Wunderlich (April) - Golf

• Jamal Laurie (May) - Rugby League

• Maison Simmons (July) - Cricket

• Harley Walters (August) - Surfing

• Josh Carige (September) - Athletics

Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year finalists:

• Kalani Ives (January) - Surf Lifesaving, Swimming

• Andrea Thomson (February) - Swimming

• Hollie Fuller (June) - Golf

Senior Sportsperson of the Year finalists:

• Lindsey Wall (December) - Triathlon

• Laurelea Moss (January) - Cycling

• Kelly Blanch (February) - Crossfit

•Mitch Christiansen (March) - AWD Athletics

• Matt McGuren (April) - Horse Racing

•Belinda Hodder (May) - Horse Racing

• Kelly Colledge (June) - Horse Racing

• Fraser Marsh (July) - Soccer

• Kyle Hancock (August) - Rugby Union

• Ed McGrath (September) - Rugby Union

The People's Choice Award winner, plus the winners of 12 other categories, will be announced at the presentation dinner at Grafton District Services Club this Saturday night (Nov 14).

Doors open at 6pm, with the official proceedings hosted by former NBN news presenter Mike Rabbitt starting at 6.30pm. Tickets must be purchased online by Thursday at www.trybooking.com/BMBVC. Adults $35, children (under 12) $15.

On the site you will be prompted to select which nominee or club you are supporting, and therefore which table you will be seated for the dinner.

Full list of categories:

• The Daily Examiner Sports Contributor of the Year

• The Daily Examiner Contributing Sports Photographer of the Year

• Holly Butcher Memorial Volunteer of the Year

• Telstra Grafton Team of the Year

• The Daily Examiner Club of the Year

• The Athlete's Foot Coach of the Year

• Grafton Shoppingworld Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year

• Grafton Shoppingworld Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year

• Loving Life FM Masters Sports Award

• Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award

• Grafton Shoppingworld Senior Sportsperson of the Year

• Clarence Canegrowers Association Max Godbee Award presented by Clarence Valley Sports Council

• Tooheys Ernie Muller Award presented by Lower Clarence Sports Council