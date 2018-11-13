Menu
Voting is down to the wire for the 2018 Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award between BMX rider Tahlia Marsh, surfer Carly Shanahan and all-round sportsman Harry Oxenbridge.
Sport

Last chance to vote for People's Choice Award

Bill North
by
13th Nov 2018 2:04 PM

HURRY! This is your last chance to vote for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award before the poll closes at 8am Wednesday morning.

Poll: Vote for 2018 Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award - Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year (max 3 Votes)

The poll is your chance to have a say in one of the major awards to be presented at the 2018 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Yamba Golf and Country Club this Saturday night, November 17.

 

The nominees comprise the 20 junior and senior Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Month winners from throughout the year.

This year's nominees representing 14 different sports. With more than 1500 votes tallied the poll is very close and there is still time to support your favourite nominee or club representative.

Many thanks must go to the Lower Clarence Sports Council representatives Tim Ryan, Hariet Woodrow and Bruce Green, Clarence Valley Sports Council representatives Terry West and Robin Smith and Clarence Valley Sports Awards treasurer Bruce Carle who have voluntarily committed their time to make these awards possible.

Tickets to the event have closed. For more information please contact Yamba Golf and Country Club on 6646 2104.

clarence valley sports awards people's choice sportsperson of the month
Grafton Daily Examiner

