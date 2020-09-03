LAST CHANCE: Vote for your favourite dad!

Who will be crowned the Clarence Valley's favourite dad?

IT'S YOUR last chance to make one of our five dads in the running for the Clarence's favourite dad title take the title.

The votes are close, but you've got until midnight.

Cast your vote here.

The winner will receive a family photoshoot with Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan to the value of $500.

What are you waiting for? Get your friends and family to join in and vote. The dad with the highest votes wins, so don't be shy! Get voting!