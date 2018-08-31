Last day of trading for Grafton's Hospital Shop

Anastasia Fauntleroy, Marie Howe and Vicki Lawson will say goodbye to the North Grafton General Store The Hospital Shop on Friday.

Anastasia Fauntleroy, Marie Howe and Vicki Lawson will say goodbye to the North Grafton General Store The Hospital Shop on Friday. Caitlan Charles

FINANCIAL strain from tightened NSW Health regulations has influenced a decision from the owners of the North Grafton General Store to reluctantly close its doors.

'The Hospital Shop', which has been a family-owned institution on Grafton Base Hospital grounds for decades, will cease trading at 5pm today.

Owners Marie and Craig Howe conceded that a number of factors made the business unviable.

"We've agonised over it," Mr Howe said. "Marie's cried about it every day since we made this decision. What about the regular customers who come in before their dialysis treatment or chemo, or the bloke whose wife is in palliative care?

"It's going to horrible for patients and their families. It's those people that make this decision really difficult."

ARE YOU A DIGITAL SUBSCRIBER? Read the premium story here