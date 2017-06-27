Last-ditch effort made in council meeting

THE fight for funding of the Grafton Regional Gallery was not over for councillor Debrah Novak at the Clarence Valley Council meeting.

When discussing the Delivery Program 2017-2012, 2017/18 Operational Plan and Long Term Financial Plan Cr Novak attempted to add three motions to the recommendations.

>>>'Both barrels from public' saved gallery says mayor<<<

She proposed an amendment to not extract $100,000 from the Grafton Regional Gallery budget and replace the gallery efficiency savings with $105,000 from the Economic Development fund.

Cr Novak also proposed council approach the NSW government with a business case for financial assistance of an amount similar to that extend to recently amalgamated councils.

She tried to make changes to her amendments after other councillors found them not detailed enough, but in the end withdrew her amendments from the meeting.

Discussed in the same section was the proposal to apply to IPART for a Special Rate Variation (SRV) of 8% per year for three years, commencing in 2018/19 and 2020/21 which Cr Novak planned to vote against.

>>>100s sign petition opposed to proposed rate hike<<<

Cr Novak began to get teary as she explained that she would be voting against her colleges.

"I'm not going to be a populist and it won't make me popular but I'm not supporting this motion," she said.

"I have to choose between by colleges and going against my community and I'm going with my community."

Cr Novak as vowed to bring her first amendment, an approach to the NSW Government, to the July meeting.

>>>List of council services to be cut without SRV<<<