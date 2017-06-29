Last-ditch no-SRV plea

EMOTIONAL tears were heard from a councillor when the final decision was made to send include a proposal for a special rate variation in Fit for the Future plans.

Debrah Novak began crying as she detailed how difficult it was for her to vote against the proposal.

"I gave my word to stand up for (the community),” she said through tears.

"I have to choose between going against my colleagues and going against my community and I'm going with my community.”

The same proposal included a recommendation to adopt the 2017-2021 delivery program including the 2017/18 operational plan, adopting the 2017/18 budget and revenue policy, that council adopt the rating structure, water and sewer charges, and adopting the 10-year long-term financial plan.

While Cr Novak agreed with all other recommendation, she could not move past the inclusion of applying to IPART for an SRV of 8% per year for three years.

"While I support everything in (this recommendation), I struggle with (the application). I'm not going to be a populist and it won't make me popular by not supporting this motion,” she said.

Cr Novak attempted to amend three items to the officer recommendation, including approaching to the NSW Government for assistance.

Her amendment said: Approach the NSW State Government with a business case for financial assistance of an amount similar to that extended to recently amalgamated councils. CVC not previously receiving any such assistance with the forced amalgamation process of six local councils in 2004, the State Government at the time not recognising the cost while it also required retention for a three-year period of existing staff levels.

However, Mayor Jim Simmons noted a one-off payment from the NSW State Government would not save the the council from an SRV as it would likely be a one-off payment.

"A one-off thing like that is not going to get it's general fund in order,” Cr Simmons said.

"If you're not going to take a rate variation, you'd need to come up with an equivalent saving and you'd need to have that saving each year.”

Other councillors commented that Cr Novak's proposal did not have enough detail. She retracted her amendment and pledged to bring it up at a later meeting. The recommendations were passed 7 votes to 1, with Cr Arthur Lysaught absent.