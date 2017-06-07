Last ditch plan to save community swimming pool

Ulmarra sisters Olivia, Claudia and Jocelyn Crown enjoying possibly their last swim in the village's community pool in April.

AN ULMARRA resident at the heart of the community's failed efforts to save the community swimming pool has come up with one last plan to keep it alive.

The pool's owner, Clarence Valley Council, announced the pool would close for good at the end of last summer's swimming season, dashing the hopes of the local community, who had battled for years to keep it open.

The former secretary of the Ulmarra Pool Preservation Association, Des Flatley, had been at the heart of the fight to save the pool, but was disappointed the community's support for the pool appeared to fall away in the past year.

But rather than give up, he has teamed with Australian swimming pool guru Peter Thorneycroft to put together a plan to operate the pool as a commercial operation.

Mr Flatley said he had approached the council four weeks ago with a proposal for a 10-year lease.

"We asked for that amount of time to give us the opportunity to achieve the goals we set ourselves,” Mr Flatley said.

"The only thing we want council to do is put an automatic chlorinator on the pump, which should cost about $1000 to $1100.

"That would give us a fully functioning pool with all the equipment we needed at the start.”

Mr Flatley said he also expected the council to honour its peppercorn rent lease offer to the community of $1 a year for his venture.

He said the pool would offer swimming and resuscitation classes for local school children to help defray the costs.

"We will have support from Swimming NSW and Laurie Lawrence's Kids Alive Program,” Mr Flatley said.

The partners also plan to develop the pool during the period of the lease to make it a more attractive venue.

This would include a non-slip surround for the pool and the construction of a deck behind the club rooms.

"The idea is parents can bring their kids for swimming lessons and enjoy a cup of coffee on the deck overlooking the river,” he said.

Mr Flatley said it was important the council responded soon to allow his partner time to implement their proposals.

The council said it had yet to prepare a response for Mr Flatley, but would look at the plan and respond soon.