LAST DITCH: Shanahan's final wave seals GromSearch title

Wooli's Carly Shanahan surfs in the final of the Ripcurl GromSearch at Newcastle's Mereweather Beach.

Wooli's Carly Shanahan surfs in the final of the Ripcurl GromSearch at Newcastle's Mereweather Beach. Throwing Buckets/Surfing NSW

SURFING: Down on the scoreboard with 40 seconds left on the clock, and one final wave rising over Mereweather Beach, Wooli's surf superstar Carly Shanahan had to dig deep into her bag of tricks.

A wide carve and a sharp vertical turn later, and Shanahan had done enough to unseat rival Arabella Wilson, and clinch the title in the blue ribbon 16 years and under division at the RipCurl Gromsearch.

It was the first competition win of 2018 for Shanahan who is in the first of two surf seasons in the 16 and under age division.

"It was great to get the win, I am still riding that high,” she said. "I had to fight for it, and to get it in my first year in this division is great. It's not easy when you are the youngest of the competitors.”

After fighting her way through the quarter-final and semi-final heats, including scoring a 9.8 individual wave score, Shanahan and Wilson were given an extra five minutes for their final.

It was extra time that proved all the difference.

Carly Shanahan shows her elation as she is chaired up the beach after winnng the 16 years girls division of Gromsearch at Mereweather Throwing Buckets / Surfing NSW

"There was a massive lull right in the middle of the heat, and I wasted my priority on a smaller wave that came through,” Shanahan said.

"I needed a 6.85 to get the win, but she had priority and was in control for a lot of the heat.

"In the last couple of minutes she took what seemed liek the last wave. But with a minute to go I could just see one forming out off the point. I paddled as hard as I could to get there and took off with only 40 seconds left in the final.”

While she punched out a strong effort on the final wave, the last score did not land from the judges until after the heat was over.

"I was so nervous paddling back into shore,” she said. "I knew that wave was my last chance so I just threw all I had into it. I just had to make sure I landed it all.”

Shanahan also took out the award for the Standout performer of the competition and now qualifies for the National Gromsearch finals, which will be held after the nationwide series finishes in December.

But before she can think of that, Shanahan will head down to Coffs Harbour this weekend for the Northern NSW regional heats of the Nudie Australian Boardriders Battle.

Shanahan will surf for host club Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club, but said she might not be needed in the water.

"We have three girls in the team now, so they might not need me as much,” she said. "It isn't an issue for me, I am just there to support the club.”