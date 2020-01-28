Last-minute gig raises thousands for fire-hit villages

Tullara Connors performs at the Bushfire Community Aid concert held at the Pelican Playhouse on Saturday night. Tullara organised the last minute event to communities of Nymboida, Rappville and Ewingar.

AN off-the-cuff concert held over the weekend for bushfire-affected villages has raised more than $2000, all of which will be handed directly to the communities.

Organiser and musician Tullara Connors said she was "stoked" with the outcome given it was a "very last-minute" event.

"I threw it all together as quickly as I could. It was a pretty good effort for only two weeks' notice for everyone and it being the last weekend of the holidays," Ms Connors said.

She said about 90 people were at Pelican Playhouse on Saturday night to support Community Fire Aid, which was about capacity for the popular South Grafton venue.

The audience was treated to five Clarence Valley acts - Velour, The Ruperts, Confusion in Colour, The Vandellas and Ms Connors - who all donated their time.

"Everyone did half an hour on stage. It was a really good variety of music. Lots of people hadn't seen some of acts before so it was good for that reason too," Ms Connors said.

She said money raised would go directly to the communities of Nymboida, Rappville and Ewingar, "keeping it all local."

"It will go straight to the community hall funds where they are having committee meetings to decide what to do with the money," she said.

She said everyone was supportive, buying concert and raffle tickets as well as making cash donations.

"One guy gave $100 and couple of others donated money. I had about $1200 in tickets counted and the Pelican had to add their ticket sale, the bar and the rest of the door taking so we're anticipating more than $2000. Everything raised makes a difference to those communities," she said.

"Stuart McKay lost his house at Nymboida and he was there playing in two of the bands. A couple people from Ewingar came down too."

The Nymboida community will welcome more live music this weekend when the popular Festival of Small Halls tour arrives on Sunday for a program which includes family activities and a pre-show luncheon.

The tour brings one of Scotland's foremost singing talents Siobhan Miller and Australia's critically acclaimed troubadour Jack Carty to the village for an afternoon of musical brilliance.

For more information about tickets and courtesy bus, visit the Festival of Small Halls website.