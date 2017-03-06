Last-wicket heroics fitting finale after season of struggle

SHOT: Westlawn batsman Brad Inmon plays off the backfoot against Easts on Saturday, March 4.

WESTLAWN v EASTS: In a fitting end to the 2016/17 GDSC Premier League season for the competition's two young, developing sides, the final round match between GDSC Easts and Westlawn came down to one wicket and a dogged 44-run last-wicket partnership between two future stars.

Chasing Easts' week one total of 220, opener Christian Buggy (29) and later captain Jason Rainbow (69) anchored a victorious run chase for Westlawn. Rainbow combined with Pat Vidler (24) for an important 64-run 5th wicket stand alongside Pat Vidler (24).

But when Rainbow was dismissed with the score 5 for 179 it was far from a done deal, as Westlawn lost four wickets for just one run in a major lower order collapse, to still need 41 runs for the final wicket.

Enter emerging youngsters Noah Green (25 not out) and Aidan Cahill (19 not out).

The young pairing displayed maturity as they worked the ball around the field to build a match-winning 44-run partnerhsip.

"They did it easy in the end," Rainbow said.

"Credit to those two players, they batted well beyond their years. I think it was certainly good for their confidence to finish the season off like that.

"It was a good way for the club to go out this season altogether."

It had been a struggle for the Westlawn outfit in the early part of the day with moisture in the pitch offering plenty for the Easts bowlers early on.

After Rohan Hackett was dismissed early on to leg spinner Jackson Grieve (3 for 85 off 20) it was up to Buggy and Rainbow to dig the heels in. The pair shared a patient 50-run 5th wicket stand to rebuild the Westlawn chase.

"It wasn't a very aggressive partnership by any means but we got through the tough period on a tough deck," Rainbow said. "Christian really batted well; he just continued from where he left off last week.

"For us to grit it out the way we did was a great confidence booster and really sets us on the right path for next season."

SOLID IN DEFENCE: Westlawn batsman Christian Buggy showing the full face of the bat in their Premier League game against Easts on March 4, 2017. Jarrard Potter

Easts can hold their heads high after almost wrestling the contest back in their favour with seasoned left arm orthodox Brendan Palmer (4 for 30 off 15.3) going close to snaring victory from Westlawn.

"I think their whole side bowled good lines," Rainbow said. "It was just a case of us waiting for the bad balls."

SCOREBOARD

WESTLAWN V GDSC EASTS

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: GDSC Easts

Umpires: Tim Kinnane, Terry Hickson

GDSC Easts 1st Innings 220

Westlawn 1st Innings

C Buggy c Ellis b Palmer 29

SM Wilson b Shaw 4

D Amos c White b Grieve 13

R Hackett c Knight b Grieve 6

BJ Inmon c Hill b Shaw 21

JP Rainbow c Robins b Grieve 69

PJ Vidler c White b Palmer 24

K Lawrence c Knight b Palmer 0

N Green not out 25

B Shipman c Robins b Palmer 0

AP Cahill not out 19

Extras (b 6, lb 5, w 2, nb 1) 14

NINE wickets for 224

Overs: 63.3

FoW: 1-5(SM Wilson) 2-35(D Amos) 3-41(R Hackett) 4-65(BJ Inmon) 5-115(C Buggy) 6-179(JP Rainbow) 7-179(K Lawrence) 8-180(PJ Vidler) 9-180(B Shipman)

Bowling: BJ Shaw 13-3-57-2, J Ellis 10-0-30-0, JR Grieve 20-2-85-3, S Connor 5-2-11-0, B Palmer 15.3-6-30-4