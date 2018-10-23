The lasting impact of the Cowper tragedy

The scene that many from the Clarence Valley will never forget. The Cowper Bus crash which occurred in the early hours of October 20, 1989.

NOTHING could prepare first responders for what they were about to witness.

"The scene was overwhelming; just the volume of dead, dying and injured. It would have tested the emergency service resources in the middle of a major city, so we battled," former SES regional officer for the Clarence/Nambucca region Bryan Robins said.

On October 20, 1989 a semi-trailer travelling along the Pacific Highway near Cowper collided head-on with a coach, killing 22 people.

Almost three decades have passed since the incident, but the mental images, the sounds, the smells have remained with those involved.

Today, emergency services have access to mental health services within the organisation to cope with the trauma of being exposed to horrific scenes like the Cowper bus crash. Back then, volunteers had nowhere to turn to get help for themselves.

