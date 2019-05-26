Late charge sees Ghosts topple Rebels in high-scoring affair

Action from the reserve grade game between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at McKittrick Park.

Action from the reserve grade game between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at McKittrick Park. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE:The Grafton Ghosts reserves claimed another derby day win putting the South Grafton Rebels down 38-14 with a late surge at McKittrick Park.

The Ghosts struck first when Jesse Murray crossed the line in the opening stages after a barrage of pressure to start the game.

South Grafton levelled proceedings with an electric breakaway try from Jade Duroux half way through the first and found themselves in front just moments later when Damien Randall mirrored his teammates effort.

Grafton turned the tides once again when Murray crossed for his second of the afternoon but the visitors couldn't convert.

The Rebels came close to pulling one back when Randall broke away once again but Grafton's Vincent Williams laid a last-ditch tackle on the goal line to hold them out.

South Grafton made up for their mistakes moments later when Randall broke through the Ghosts line to pull on back.

Grafton came out swinging in the second half with two early tries after Vinny Duroux was sent to the sin-bin for an alleged elbow on the Grafton man and the visitors reclaimed the lead.

The Ghosts all but sealed the Rebels' fate when Liam Bloomer and James Hughes crossed late to put the game out of reach.