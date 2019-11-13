Late to training? That’ll cost you $40,000...

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has brought in a strict fines system at the Premier League giant. Picture: AFP

Chelsea stars will be thankful they don't get the bus to work after it emerged they must pay £500 ($A940) for each MINUTE they are late to meetings.

An array of in-house rules have leaked on the internet showing the mega sums of money squad members must hand over if they cross the line.

Reporting late for training and matchday departures are met with the chunkiest fees, along with missing community duties.

Should Frank Lampard blow the whistle on the start of a day's workout just as a tardy squad member yanks on their training kit, they will be met with a £20,000 fine.

And Blues stars will be no strangers to nervously checking their phones after it emerged the club fines them £1,000 if it rings in a team meeting.

Turning up behind schedule for treatment is down as a £2,500 felony with it £5,000 for not travelling back from a game on the team coach without prior warning.

And any player not appropriately dressed for travelling with the team must hand over £1,000.

Of the sanctions, perhaps the most understandable is the whopping £10,000 fine if someone doesn't report an illness or injury before their day off or within 90 minutes of training starting.

This is most likely an attempt to stop players hiding problems that could be made worse when playing or infect other teammates.

The rule sheet, signed by Frank Lampard and dated to August 27, stipulates that fines need to be paid within 14 days or be doubled.

It shows how the former midfielder, loved by his youthful group of players, is nonetheless capable of enforcing tight discipline.

Agents are also not allowed at Cobham unless in an official capacity and all fines are subject to boss Lampard's discretion.

Naturally, fans will point out that these fees are mere pennies to the likes of N'Golo Kante and Ross Barkely, earning £150,000-a-week and £100,000-a-week respectively.

That means England midfielder Barkley could afford to wear his own clothes to games for a whole year and earn it all back by Thursday.

However any proceeds from Chelsea fines are designated directly to "team activities and charitable causes".

This story first appeared on the Sun website and has been republished with permission.