Latest business liquidations in Clarence Valley

NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Clarence Valley Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is 11.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

New South Wales-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Clarence Valley, listed by postcode in date order:

2456

Hz Excavations Pty Ltd, ABN: 60130498378, Main Business Location: NSW 2456, Notice Date: March 2, 2020, Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Bkb Logging Transport Pty Ltd, ABN: 56157724475, Main Business Location: NSW 2456, Notice Date: November 9, 2020, Liquidator: Darrin Paine

T T Tippers Pty Ltd, ABN: 52159167067, Main Business Location: NSW 2456, Notice Date: February 12, 2021, Liquidator: Morgan James Chubb

2450

Baralla (Investments) Pty Ltd, ABN: 44000278197, Main Business Location: NSW 2450, Notice Date: June 17, 2020, Liquidator: Barry Raymond Cook

Rossco'S Concreting & Excavation Pty Limited, ABN: 74149489734, Main Business Location: NSW 2450, Notice Date: June 22, 2020, Liquidator: Morgan James Chubb

Coffs City Moto Pty Ltd, ABN: 24608192445, Main Business Location: NSW 2450, Notice Date: August 28, 2020, Liquidator: Steve Naidenov

Horses For Harmony Foundation Limited (In Liquidation), ABN: 46613447813, Main Business Location: NSW 2450, Notice Date: October 22, 2020, Liquidator: Alan Hayes

2460

Happy Smiles Evans Head Pty Ltd, ABN: 37610210921, Main Business Location: NSW 2460, Notice Date: April 7, 2020, Liquidator: Andrew John Spring

2463

Happy Smiles Maclean Pty Ltd, ABN: 55162151402, Main Business Location: NSW 2463, Notice Date: April 7, 2020, Liquidator: Andrew John Spring

2464

Happy Smiles Grafton & Yamba Pty Ltd, ABN: 54146237845, Main Business Location: NSW 2464, Notice Date: April 7, 2020, Liquidator: Andrew John Spring

2465

Kscott Engineering Pty. Ltd., ABN: 64608910274, Main Business Location: NSW 2465, Notice Date: April 1, 2020, Liquidator: Ian Alexander Currie

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Clarence Valley