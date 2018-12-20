Stinger victim tells of deadly risk

AN 18-year-old woman was washing sand out of her stinger suit on the shore when she was stung by a deadly irukandji.

The woman was one of two patients, the one bitten by a non-venomous snake on the foot, flown in the same helicopter from Fitzroy Island to Cairns Hospital in stable conditions last night.

Emergency services were alerted about 7.40pm to the double incident.

The teenager told Cairns Hospital staff she had worn her stinger suit while swimming and snorkelling all day but had taken it off and was washing sand out of the garment when she was stung on the foot late yesterday.

The woman, a Cairns local, did not realise she had been stung until she started experiencing extreme chest and back pain, as well as muscular pain.

She was still in hospital yesterday in a stable condition and expected to be discharged late on Thursday.

The snake bite victim was discharged early on Thursday morning.