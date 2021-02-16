Menu
The vehicle, which collided with a tree on Pringles Way, Lawrence, is covered with a tarp to protect it from the rain prior to crash investigators arriving on scene.
News

LATEST: Driver remains critical after crash

Jenna Thompson
17th Feb 2021 12:00 PM

A 19-year-old man remains in a critical condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital after being involved in a collision north of Grafton, NSW.

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision that unfolded near a sharp bend on Pringles Way, approximately 14km north-east of Lawrence.

It's understood the silver utility left the road and collided with a tree.

"The driver was subsequently trapped due to that impact," Coffs-Clarence Police Sergeant Darren Williams told the Daily Examiner Tuesday evening.

The driver and sole occupant was trapped for a number of hours before he was released and airlifted via Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with significant leg injuries.

With tight bends, hidden crests and wildlife darting across the road, Pringles Way can be a hazardous drive.

On February 14, 2020, a truck carrying soil lost control at the sharp, winding intersection of Pringles Way and Ryries Rd, rolling the vehicle.

In July 2018, a motorist travelling east along Pringles Way happened upon an overturned vehicle with a woman waving for help from inside.

 

A 57-year-old motorcyclist came to grief in November 2016 when he was thrown from his vehicle, hitting a barbed wire fence, and landing down an embankment. The man was flown to Lismore Base Hospital.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding Tuesday's crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

