CRIME FALLING: Crime rates in Coffs Harbour and Grafton had mostly fallen, but the number of indecent assaults have increased. Trevor Veale
News

Crime rates drop to lowest in 25 years

Keagan Elder
by
15th Mar 2018 9:30 AM

CRIME levels have mostly fallen across the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command but the number of indecent assaults have increased.

According to the latest Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research figures, there were 202 indecent assaults, acts of indecency and other sexual offences over the 12 months leading up to December 2017.

In 2016 before there were 167 reported indecent assaults, acts of indecency and other sexual offences.

Other reported crimes to have increased were non-domestic violence related assaults, robbery without a weapon, steal from a dwelling, steal from a person and fraud.

There were decreases in domestic violence assaults, sexual assaults, robbery with a weapon but not a firearm, break and enters, motor vehicle theft, stealing from retail stores and malicious damage to property.

NSW Police said long-term trends showed violent and property crime show four crime categories - robbery, motor vehicle theft, break and enter, and murder -are now at their lowest recorded levels in 25 years across.

"It is encouraging to see an overall decrease in crime statistics which correlates with increased proactive policing," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said.

"High-visibility and mobile policing operations targeting anti-social behaviour, alcohol-related violence, and drug possession and supply are having a significant impact in most parts of the state."

clarence crime coffs/clarence local area command coffs harbour crime rates grafton indecent assault nsw police
