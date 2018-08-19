Fires close one highway, affect another

The Pacific Highway is closed after a grass fire.

THE Pacific Highway at Tyndale is closed due to a grass fire.

The NSW Rural Fire Service crews were called to a grass fire burning along the Sheehys Lane, Tyndale a short time ago.

Fortunately, the blaze was quickly contained, however, both lanes are closed due to smoke and debris over the road.

It is understood a tree and power lines were involved in the incident, causing power outages in parts of Tyndale.

Eight residents have been affected by the power outage Essential Energy

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, motorists wishing to use the Gwydir Highway are advised to use the Bruxner Highway or Waterfall Way instead as the Glen Elgan bushfire continues to burn.

Two fires are affecting major highways Live Traffic NSW