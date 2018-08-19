Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Pacific Highway is closed after a grass fire.
The Pacific Highway is closed after a grass fire.
Breaking

Fires close one highway, affect another

Jenna Thompson
by
19th Aug 2018 4:16 PM

THE Pacific Highway at Tyndale is closed due to a grass fire.

The NSW Rural Fire Service crews were called to a grass fire burning along the Sheehys Lane, Tyndale a short time ago. 

Fortunately, the blaze was quickly contained, however, both lanes are closed due to smoke and debris over the road.

It is understood a tree and power lines were involved in the incident, causing power outages in parts of Tyndale.

Eight residents have been affected by the power outage
Eight residents have been affected by the power outage Essential Energy

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to avoid the area. 

Meanwhile, motorists wishing to use the Gwydir Highway are advised to use the Bruxner Highway or Waterfall Way instead as the Glen Elgan bushfire continues to burn. 

Two fires are affecting major highways
Two fires are affecting major highways Live Traffic NSW

Related Items

bushfire fire grass fire pacific highway rfs rural fire service
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    FIRE FRONTLINES: Help has arrived

    FIRE FRONTLINES: Help has arrived

    Environment Our local firefighters take a well-earned rest while we look at the latest update on each fire

    BREAKING: Fire out of control, too late to leave

    BREAKING: Fire out of control, too late to leave

    Environment A major bushfire at Ellangowan has just jumped containment lines

    HURRY: Last chance to secure noise cancelling headphones

    HURRY: Last chance to secure noise cancelling headphones

    News News and headphones - better together

    Winter lovin' at the Nymboida Camp Oven

    Winter lovin' at the Nymboida Camp Oven

    Community GALLERY: All smiles at the Camp Oven Festival

    Local Partners