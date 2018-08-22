LATEST: Fires burning across the Clarence Valley
DALMORTON
Location: Adams Rd, Dalmorton
Status: Out of control
Size: 10 ha
BIG BULL
Location: Marengo State Forest
Status: Under control
Size: 1782 ha
RAMORNIE
Location: Bristol Arms Rd, Ramornie
Status: Under control
Size: 646 ha
BROKEN BACK
Location: Chaelundi SF
Status: Under control
Size: 3011 ha
MORORO
Location: Claires Rd, Mororo
Status: Under control
Size: 104 ha
SMITHS CREEK
Location: 544 Smiths Creek Rd, Smiths Creek
Status: Being controlled
Size: 617 ha
CLOUDS CREEK
Location: Armidale Rd, Billys Creek
Status: Under control
Size: 463 ha
NYMBOIDA
Location: 3520 Armidale Rd, Nymboida
Status: Being controlled
Size: 1630 ha
CANGAI
Location: Gwydir Hwy, Cangai
Status: Being controlled
Size: 3326 ha
BARYULGIL
Location: 351 Lionsville Rd, Baryulgil
Status: Being controlled
Size: 1093 ha
CASCADE
Location: Mines Rd, Cascade
Status: Under control
Size: 0 ha
DEEP CREEK
Location: 7750 Clarence Way, Deep Creek
Status: Being controlled
Size: 3241 ha
BUCCARUMBI
Location: 3916 Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi
Status: Out of control
Size: 1583 ha
SHEERWOOD
Location: Sherwood Creek Rd, Sherwood
Status: Being controlled
Size: 250 ha
GLENREAGH
Location: 11 Stoney Ridge Rd, Kremnos
Status: Being controlled
Size: 2930 ha