Fire at Shark Creek
LATEST: Fires burning throughout the Valley

Kathryn Lewis
by
8th Sep 2019 9:52 AM

FIREFIGHTERS are preparing for another challenging day with very high fire danger for the entire NSW North Coast. 

WATCH AND ACT: BEES NEST FIRE

THE Bees nest fire north of Ebor and burning towards Dundarrabin and Tyringham remains the focus of Rural Fire Service firefighters this morning, alongside the fire burning at Drake

The fire remains at watch and act, which means residents in the area should enact their bush fire survival plan now.

Conditions eased overnight but damaging winds up to 70km/h are expected to hinder the battle to contain the blaze today.

The fire is impacting on Armidale Road and Tyringham Road in the vicinity of Tyringham and Dundarrabin.

A large spot fire is also burning in the Muldiva State Forest, and burning towards Tyringham Rd, Bostobrick.

Residents in the area should continue to monitor to situation. Firefighters may begin backburning operations to protect properties where required.

If you are in the area of Tyringham, Marengo, Moonpar, Dundarrabin or Bostobrick, you should put your bush fire survival plan into action. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

Well prepared and actively defended properties can offer protection. Fire and fallen trees may continue to impact a number of local roads.

Follow the directions of firefighters on the ground.

If you live in the area but are away from your home, it may not be safe to return to your property. Residents should visit the RFS website or Fires Near Me app for the latest information.

ADVICE: SHARK CREEK FIRE

THE out of control blaze at Shark Creek remains at advice level this morning.

Residents near Shark Creek should stay updated throughout the day as damaging winds expected today are not in firefighter's favour to contain the blaze.

Residents should visit the RFS website or Fires Near Me app for the latest information.

ROAD CLOSURES

ARMIDALE Rd between Wirri Rd and Waterfall Way at Tyringham is closed in both directions.

Motorists travelling between Grafton and Armidale can use the Pacific Highway and Waterfall Way or the Gwydir Highway and New England Highway.

Smoke in the area may affect visibility.

For up to date information on traffic conditions visit Live Traffic NSW.

