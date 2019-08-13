LATEST: Fires burning throughout the Valley

LOW temperatures overnight and easing winds yesterday gave firefighters a chance to contain blazes around the region.

Out of control

Mattiers Creek, Ramornie Station Rd (317ha)

North West of Wombat Creek Conservation Area (20ha)

Hassans Ck, Fine Flower (115ha)

Being controlled

Middle Creek Rd, Kangaroo Creek (2864ha)

Old Glen Innes Rd, Chambigne (396 ha)

Clarence Way, Whiteman Creek (1602ha)

Barretts Creek Rd, Barretts Creek (799ha)

Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi (0ha)

Black Mountain Rd, Nymboida (263ha)

Under control

Clearview Rd, Coutts Crossing (984ha)

Conroys Rd, Chambigne (4284ha)

Firth Heinz Rd, Pillar Valley (4ha)

Crowleys Road, Sandy Creek (18ha)

Bondi Hill, Tyndale (13ha)



All residents are urged to monitor the situation in their area using the Fires Near Me app or by checking the Rural Fire Service website.

Traffic alerts

Summerland Way has reopened but smoke in the area may affect visibility. Please drive carefully and to the conditions.

CASINO: Summerland Way, between Casino and Grafton, the Summerland Way has reopened following an earlier bush fire. However, smoke may affect visibility, reduce speed and exercise caution. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) August 12, 2019

Orara Way is also open but motorists are advised to be cautious as smoke in the area may affect visibility.

Smoke at the Pacfic Highway at Halfway Creek is also affecting visibility for drivers.

For more traffic information check out Live Traffic NSW.