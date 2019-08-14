Menu
Rural Fire Service aircraft in action to bring a bush fire under control near Whiteman Creek.
Rural Fire Service aircraft in action to bring a bush fire under control near Whiteman Creek. Contributed
News

LATEST: Fireys save more than 50 homes from bush fires

Kathryn Lewis
by
14th Aug 2019 7:40 AM

UPDATE 8.30AM: A NEW fire has sparked near Copmanhurst, with fire crews rushing to the out of control blaze.

According to the RFS Fires Near Me the grass fire is at Stockyard Creek Rd. Residents are urged to monitor the situation in their area using the Fires Near Me app or by checking the Rural Fire Service website.  In an emergency call 000. 

More to come. 

A new fire has started near Copmanhurst.
A new fire has started near Copmanhurst. RFS

EARLIER: THERE are currently no out of control fires burning in the Valley.  

Firefighters continue to work tirelessly to save homes and properties. So far, it is confirmed one home has been lost in the region, at Whiteman Creek. 

At  Rappville, the RFS said two houses and two outbuildings were destroyed and 11 houses and four outbuildings remained untouched by the blaze.

Across the State, four homes were lost and one damaged, with more than 50 homes saved by firefighters. 

Rural Fire Service district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said favourable weather conditions expected for the next few days would be a 'window of opportunity' for fire crews to contain some of the blazes. 

At the Lanitza bush fire, crews continue to strengthen containment lines and are working with heavy machinery and aircraft, a backburning operation may also be required. 

Fire crews are working against the clock to contain the fire throughout the cooler days before warmer and windy weather hits over the weekend. 

Residents in Parker Road, Citris Drive, The Desert and Perch Road should monitor their properties for spot fires and burning embers.

Residents in the area of Sandstone Drive, Blackbutt Road, McGills Road, Kungala Road, the Orara Way should monitor the situation and know what they will do in the event the fire threatens.

Being controlled

Clearview Rd, Rappville (5707ha)

Shark Creek Rd, Shark Creek (0ha)

Wombat Creek, north nest of Wombat Creek Conservation Area (51ha)

Middle Creek Rd, Kangaroo Creek (4952ha)

Rockview, Chambigne (396ha)

Clarence Way, Whiteman Creek (1953ha)

Barretts Creek Rd, Barretts Creek (807ha)

Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi (0ha)

Conroys Rd, Chambigne (4284ha)

Under control

Laytons Range Rd, Nymbodia (0ha)

Black Mountain Rd, Nymboida (354ha)

Mattiers Creek, Ramornie Station Rd (480ha)

Hassans Ck, Fine Flower (51ha)

Clearview Rd, Coutts Crossing (984ha)

Old Glen Innes Rd, Chambigne (396 ha)

Crowleys Road, Sandy Creek (18ha)

Kimbin Pikapene Rd, Alice (948ha)


All residents are urged to monitor the situation in their area using the Fires Near Me app or by checking the Rural Fire Service website.  In an emergency call 000. 

Traffic alerts

Summerland Way and Orara Way remain open but smoke continues to obstruct visibility. Drivers are urged to be cautious and drive to the conditions. 

Smoke is also affecting visibility on the Pacific Highway at Halfway creek, please drive carefully and to the conditions. 

For live updates visit Live Traffic.

