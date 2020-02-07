Latest river levels and rainfall figures across the Clarence

Residents across northern NSW from the Tweed to Nambucca are urged to prepare for severe weather with heavy rain of 75-150mm expected with higher isolated falls possible over the coming days into early next week.

A severe weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology said a coastal trough near the northern and central New South Wales coast is bringing increased rainfall and other severe weather to the area.

The trough is expected to deepen and gradually shift southward, increasing rainfall and bringing dangerous winds and surf conditions along the central and southern parts of the coast and adjacent ranges during the next few days. For some areas, intense rainfall rates and increased gusty winds are possible with thunderstorm activity or with the formation of mesoscale lows embedded within the coastal trough.

The BOM has issued a flood watch for the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and down to the south coast. Minor flooding is possible on the Tweed, Rouse, Richmond, Orara and Coffs Coast rivers and moderate flooding on the Wilsons, Bellinger, Kalang, and Nambucca rivers. There is also the possibility of flash flooding across roads.

Incident Controller and NSW SES Northern Zone deputy controller Mark Somers, asked the community to avoid driving through flooded roads:

"When we get this heavy sort of rain, there is the chance we might get some flash flooding. Flash flooding means you might get water pooled on roads and you need to be careful when driving. It might cause your car to stall and be washed off roads if flooding is fats moving. There might also be other things like damage to the roadway and things hidden in the water. "

"Don't drive through floodwater, there is nothing that is more important than getting home safely. If you drive through floodwater you may place yourself and others, including those we may send to help you, at risk."

FLOOD LEVELS

Location River height Flood class Tendency Grafton (Prince St) 1.059m Below flood level Rising Ulmarra (Clarence River) 0.889 Below flood level Steady Maclean (Clarence River) 0.649 Below flood level Steady Wooli River (caravan park) 1.087 Below flood level Steady Gleanreagh (Orara River) 6.414 Minor Steady