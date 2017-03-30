Latest road closures and cautions for the Clarence Valley

PLEASE follow the following closures and warning for the Clarence Valley carefully and remember, IF IT'S FLOODED, FORGET IT.
If you are in trouble you can call 000 or contact the SES on 132 500.
Current closures
- Spring St, South Grafton - water over road
- Tyson St, South Grafton - water over road
- Coombadjah Road, Coombadjah - in need of repair following last rain event
- Lilydale Bridge, Lilydale - water over road
- Browns Lane, Coaldale - bridge washout
- Cangai Road, White Bridge
- Vere St, South Grafton - water over road near McKittrick Park
Caution
- Reports of car in floodwaters at Whiteman Creek
- Orara Way - water over the road at various locations between Lanitza and Braunstone - caution advised
- Rushforth Rd, South Grafton - Reader reports of water on road
- Rogans Bridge, Waterview Heights -water over the road
- Rogans Bridge Road at Gerrymberrym Road - caution advised
- Gwydir Highway - Reader report of water gushing over the road, about 1km past Tindal Road turnoff towards Ramornie
Do you know of any roads that aren't on this list but should be? Let us know at newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au.
>> CHANGED CONDITIONS ON GWYDIR HIGHWAY DUE TO ROCK FALLS
Click here for rolling coverage on local weather
Unrestricted access to The Daily Examiner for the next 48 hours
To ensure unrestricted access to emergency weather information, we have removed our paywall from this site, in effect for the next 48 hours.
We would encourage readers to follow the topic Clarence Weather here for the latest information.
If you have information, photos or videos that should be shared with the wider community you can email us here.
And remember, stay safe.