Latest road closures and cautions for the Clarence Valley

Traffic is blocked after flash flooding under the viaduct in Spring St, South Grafton.

PLEASE follow the following closures and warning for the Clarence Valley carefully and remember, IF IT'S FLOODED, FORGET IT.

If you are in trouble you can call 000 or contact the SES on 132 500.

BIG WET: Iolanthe St in South Grafton was inundated with water at about 1pm today. Rebekah Wall

Current closures

Spring St, South Grafton - water over road

Tyson St, South Grafton - water over road

Coombadjah Road, Coombadjah - in need of repair following last rain event

Lilydale Bridge, Lilydale - water over road

Browns Lane, Coaldale - bridge washout

Cangai Road, White Bridge

Vere St, South Grafton - water over road near McKittrick Park

Caution

Reports of car in floodwaters at Whiteman Creek

Orara Way - water over the road at various locations between Lanitza and Braunstone - caution advised

Rushforth Rd, South Grafton - Reader reports of water on road

Rogans Bridge, Waterview Heights -water over the road

Rogans Bridge Road at Gerrymberrym Road - caution advised

Gwydir Highway - Reader report of water gushing over the road, about 1km past Tindal Road turnoff towards Ramornie

Do you know of any roads that aren't on this list but should be? Let us know at newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au.

>> CHANGED CONDITIONS ON GWYDIR HIGHWAY DUE TO ROCK FALLS

Landslips along the Gwydir Highway in between Glenn Innes and Grafton. Roads and Maritime Service

