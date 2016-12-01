Latest storm warning covers large part of coast

A NEW severe thunderstorms has been issued for the North Coast, including the Clarence Valley.

The Bureau of Meteorology warning is for storms likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which might be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Casino, Kyogle, Yamba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Very large hailstones up to 5cm in diameter have been reported at Kyogle earlier this afternoon.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 9.10pm.