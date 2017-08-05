Latest technology gives insights into oldest culture

Tynan Kelly and Dakota Tomlison get up closer to one of the robots on show at IDX week at Gurehlgam.

THE LATEST robotics and drone technology is helping keep alive indigenous culture up to 65,000 years old.

The Indigenous Digital Excellence Program came to the Clarence Valley last week, bringing access for local Aboriginal children to ground breaking technology.

The Aboriginal education officer at South Grafton High School, Kerry Skinner, said the program taught children from Grafton and South Grafton high schools and the Camellia Cottage program some of the basics of robotics and drone flying.

"We took the kids with the drone to Yamba on Wednesday to use the drone,” Mr Skinner said.

"We wanted to use it to show them a little bit about the river and how it is the source of life for the six Aboriginal communities on the river at Malabugilmah, Baryulgil, South Grafton, Grafton, Maclean and Yamba.”

The program was held at Gurehlgam in Grafton on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and Yamba on Wedneday.

He said the best thing about the program was the children were learning academic lessons while having fun and gaining valuable skills.

"With the Lego robots they were learning to operate, they were learning maths skills like working with angles, dimensions and distance,” he said.

"They had to make all these calculation without realising they were actually learning things. The kids absolutely loved it.”

Charlie Quinlan gets ready to fight off alien hoardes in a virtual reality headset as part of IDX technology week at Gurehlgam. Adam Hourigan Photography

The IDE project is a partnership between the National Centre for Indigenous Excellence and the Telstra Foundation.

Mr Skinner said the two people running the project, Grant Cameron and Celeste Heron, would like to bring it back to Grafton.

"They said they had been all around Australia delivering this project and they were impressed with way the local children had taken to it,” he said.

"What's important is what we do next with it.

"We like to do more at the schools and also work with kids in upper primary.”

Mr Skinner said there were some sensitive issues around drone use, but the Lego robot kits were something schools could invest in.