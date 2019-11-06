Latrell blows up over pay cut report

ROOSTERS star Latrell Mitchell's contract storm is spinning out of control.

The star centre on Tuesday night took to social media to bite back at reports he's facing a pay cut following the Roosters' decision to withdraw their reported $1.6 million, two year deal.

It followed a report from Wide World of Sports that the cashed up Bulldogs have also taken their informal offer to Mitchell off the table.

However, the saga twisted again on Wednesday with reports the Wests Tigers are set to enter market for Mitchell's signature with a reported $3.3 million, three-year deal.

It was quickly followed by another report which claimed the Roosters are "absolutely frustrated" with the contract saga and would likely be prepared to let Mitchell leave with a full season remaining on his contract.

The grand final hero remains contracted at the Roosters until the end of the 2020 season, but could line up for a rival club in round one.

Mitchell took to Instagram on Tuesday night to hit out at one report which claimed the Bulldogs have joined the Roosters in withdrawing their contract offer.

It was only four weeks ago.

Mitchell wrote in an Instagram story the reporter "doesn't know anything".

"Does everyone believe what @NRLonnine says these days really?

"For one you've got people on the panel that need to look in their own back yards.

"And the mole definitely doesn't know a thing. The lad sits in cafes every day to make a dollar out of nothing.

"But that's what you do isn't it, ruin people's perspectives of me? Yes, I'm an aggressive player, but I'm nothing close to arrogant to what people say off field. And the real people around me know that.

"I'll do what's right for my family & I. No one has any influence over my decisions. I've moved out of home at age 15 to give myself a life. Now I have the responsibility of giving my kids a life I didn't have."

Latrell Mitchell posted on Instagram after reports the Bulldogs have withdrawn their contract offer.

The author responded on Twitter by announcing he is standing by his story after earlier deleting a tweet about Mitchell's attitude.

I've deleted my comment about Latrell - but the @sydneyroosters statement says it all. — The Mole (@9_Moley) November 5, 2019

No - it's funny/sad/tragic.

I never called him arrogant.

I just said Bulldogs were withdrawing their offer... FACT.

And Roosters weren't happy with him... FACT. — The Mole (@9_Moley) November 5, 2019

Mitchell appears caught in no-man's land after reports of a falling out with senior Roosters officials.

Channel 9's Danny Weidler revealed on Wednesday morning following Mitchell's one-on-one meeting with coach Trent Robinson on Tuesday that the Roosters "are not happy" with how Mitchell has let the contract saga play out.

Weidler reported the Roosters are frustrated that Mitchell has refused to entertain the $1.6 million offer that would keep him as the highest paid centre in the NRL.

He said Robinson personally told Mitchell the club was withdrawing its contract offer.

"They're absolutely frustrated," Weidler said.

"They don't really know how to handle the situation other than to take the offer away. They believe that there is no centre in the game getting better than $800,000 per year and I'm struggling to think of one, other than Jack Bird.

Latrell Mitchell is burning bridges.

"They're absolutely frustrated. They're not happy that he's been shopping himself around.

"They're not happy at all."

He said he wouldn't be surprised if the Roosters allow Mitchell to leave immediately if he signs with a rival for 2021.

"That's how bad things have got," he said of the contract stand-off.

The Roosters released a statement on Tuesday confirming their position on Mitchell's future.

"The Sydney Roosters have today advised the management of Latrell Mitchell that the club's offer for 2021 and beyond has been withdrawn," the Roosters said in a statement.

"Latrell has expressed that he would like to explore his options for season 2021, however he remains under contract with the Roosters for season 2020."