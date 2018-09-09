Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Latrell Mitchell of the Roosters watches on during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the Cronulla Sharks at Allianz Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Latrell Mitchell of the Roosters watches on during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the Cronulla Sharks at Allianz Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Latrell charged: Star centre set to miss prelim

9th Sep 2018 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATRELL Mitchell won't play again until the grand final unless he fights a crusher tackle charge and wins at the judiciary.

The Roosters centre was on Sunday charged with dangerous contact for his 42nd minute tackle on Josh Dugan in Saturday's win over the Sharks.

Latrell Mitchell during the NRL qualifying final between the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks.
Latrell Mitchell during the NRL qualifying final between the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks.

While the base penalty is not enough to warrant suspension, with carryover points added, he will need to contest the charge at the NRL judiciary to play in the Roosters' preliminary final.

Get 3 months free Sport HD + Entertainment on a 12 month plan and watch every game of every round of the 2018 NRL Telstra Premiership on FOX SPORTS. T & Cs apply. SIGN UP NOW >

Related Items

Show More
crusher tackle latrell mitchell nrl nrl2018 nrl finals roosters

Top Stories

    The invention that started a world-wide craze

    premium_icon The invention that started a world-wide craze

    News 'The aircraft itself was a dream to fly, you would find it difficult to find any other aircraft as ... gentle, as controllable... it was just pure pleasure.'

    Woman airlifted from Wooli area after rock fall

    Woman airlifted from Wooli area after rock fall

    News Chopper rescue for 54-year-old

    'Sensational' Buccs seal grand final glory

    premium_icon 'Sensational' Buccs seal grand final glory

    Rugby Union COACH lost for words after side pulls off dominant decider display.

    They came and they plundered: Raiders steal the silverware

    premium_icon They came and they plundered: Raiders steal the silverware

    Rugby League Ballina Seagulls play Tweed Coast Raiders in the NRRRL grand final

    Local Partners