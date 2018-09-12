The stat that should scare Roosters in Mitchell’s absence

ROOSTERS star Latrell Mitchell is the most important point scoring weapon in the NRL.

Statistics reveal Mitchell is the player to have scored the highest percentage of his teams' points in 2018.

The representative centre has scored a whopping 236 of the Roosters 563 points this season, for a percentage of 41.92.

The next highest is Broncos winger Jamayne Isaako, who scored 239 of Brisbane's 574 points for a percentage of 41.64, before the Broncos were knocked out by the Dragons.

Retiring legend Johnathan Thurston scored 36.97 per cent of the Cowboys points, accounting for 166 of their total 449 points.

The remaining two players that round out the top five play for the only other two teams that are still in the finals in the Dragons and the Storm.

Gareth Widdop scored 205 of the Dragons 567 points for a percentage of 36.16 before a second dislocated shoulder cut short his season.

Cameron Smith has scored 33.45 per cent of the Storm's points, amounting to 189 of the teams 565 points for the season.

The Roosters are clearly a better attacking side with Mitchell in their team and his astute goal kicking often turn four points into six.

In the two games Mitchell has missed in 2018 through injury, the Roosters have averaged 4.9 less points per game.

Mitchell has only missed five games in the last three seasons and the Roosters have averaged 3.7 less points without Mitchell in those games.

The Roosters will miss Mitchell's goal kicking, with Siosiua Taukeiaho the only regular goal kicker in the squad.

However the fact he is playing at prop may mean he is not on the field for the whole game.

That would leave Blake Ferguson and possibly Luke Keary as potential candidates to step up in Taukeiaho's absence.

If the game is tight down the stretch, the result may just come down to a pressure goal kick and this is where Mitchell's absence could prove fatal for the Roosters' season.

In a cruel twist the star centre, that got the Roosters all the way to the preliminary final on the back of a brilliant season and a try saving tackle on Luke Lewis, could also be the reason for bringing the club's grand final push undone.